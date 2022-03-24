fbpx

Renting Your Property, 7 Deadly Sins

Renting Your Property, 7 Deadly Sins
Jeffreys Bay Property 24 March 2022

As a Landlord, you are obliged to offer the property you rent in a fit and habitable condition, which does not prevent the reasonable day to day enjoyment of the property.

It is prudent as a landlord to ensure you earmark a percentage of your rental income towards maintenance. It will mean you attract good tenants and keep current tenants happy.

Fair wear and tear is inevitable, and it is wise to maintain a good state of repair in your rental property. It is up to the tenant to inform the landlord or agent immediately about maintenance issues.

Article continues below...

These small niggles can become significant issues later if it is not attended to promptly.

Read more about renting your property – brought to you by Harcourts St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay

Related Posts

power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Loadshedding to continue over the weekend

Eskom will implement Stage 2 loadshedding until 22:00 on Sunday, June 6. The 900 MW Unit One is out of…

05 Jun 2021
Local man drowns at Port St Francis

A 50 year old, believed to be a local man, has died after a small boat carrying a family of…

01 Jan 2018
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Eskom to switch off whole of Kouga on 14 August

Jeffreys Bay – Eskom will be switching off the power supply to almost all of Kouga on Wednesday, 14 August…

26 Jul 2019
131 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipality has developed as a hotspot in the wider district with 695 Covid-19 cases according to the Department of…

14 Jul 2020
St Francis Bay bridge washed away by flood water

It looks like a tsunami coming!” These words were spoken by one of the Kouga Municipality’s disaster management team as…

08 Jul 2011
Drug bust in St Francis Bay

The Police in St Francis Bay have arrested a man found to be in the possession of drugs after receiving…

22 May 2019
Kouga Municipality
Submit your meter readings via email

Kouga residents can now submit their water and electricity meter readings on a monthly basis via email to Kouga Municipality….

03 Dec 2021
The West Wind Digital Lifestyle Magazine Issue 9 is Live

The West Wind, a digital lifestyle magazine covering the greater St Francis Bay area, has just released its 9th issue….

21 Apr 2021
Sacred Khoi ritual at St Francis this weekend

A sacred Khoi ritual will bring the culture of South Africa’s first nation to life at St Francis Bay this…

26 Feb 2020
Sawyer, Cooke take Peoples triathlon titles in St Francis Bay

A small but competitive field gathered for the first St Francis Bay half ironman distance race this past Sunday. With…

16 Mar 2021
New Fire Truck for St Francis Bay

Working on Fire (WoF),  recently donated a fire truck to the Kouga Municipality Fire Department in St Francis Bay. It…

06 Jan 2022
102 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases totalled…

12 Jul 2021
Shacks burnt down in Sea Vista fire

A big fire broke out in Sea Vista last night that burnt down dozens of shacks. The Kouga Fire Department,…

25 Jan 2021
Carnival Time in St Francis Bay

The St Francis Tourism’s Carnival on 2 July promises a program filled with fun for everyone. To kick off the…

27 Jun 2011
kouga municipality st francis bay
Volunteers clear bush in St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality’s Community Services directorate is working together with local stakeholders to help clear alien vegetation in the greater St…

24 Mar 2019