Renting Your Property, 7 Deadly Sins

As a Landlord, you are obliged to offer the property you rent in a fit and habitable condition, which does not prevent the reasonable day to day enjoyment of the property.

It is prudent as a landlord to ensure you earmark a percentage of your rental income towards maintenance. It will mean you attract good tenants and keep current tenants happy.

Fair wear and tear is inevitable, and it is wise to maintain a good state of repair in your rental property. It is up to the tenant to inform the landlord or agent immediately about maintenance issues.

Article continues below...

These small niggles can become significant issues later if it is not attended to promptly.

Read more about renting your property – brought to you by Harcourts St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay