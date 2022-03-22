Spike in house robberies in Nelson Mandela Bay

Three house robberies occurring within this week in Nelson Mandela Bay – in Broadwood, Fairview, and Walmer.

One first needs to understand what a house robbery is, compared to other similar crimes:

Burglary – Suspects gain entry when no one is there.

House Robbery – Suspects gain entry to a residential property while residents are home, and there is contact between suspects and residents. (Suspects are usually armed)

Armed Robbery – Armed suspects enter a business premises and hold employees hostage while they steal various items.

House robberies are known to have the following trends:

They are usually executed by up to 5 suspects.

Their target is already planned. They scout for a target over multiple days. Once they identify their target, they are known to watch and record the movement of the residents at the premises. Times of people coming and going, employees of the residence etc.

Suspects usually arrive and flee by vehicle, with their routes believed to be pre-planned.

Suspects are usually armed with various weapons. At least one will have a firearm with the remaining suspects handling knives/pangas/batons etc.

They are not looking for conflict, they just want the items that they came for and to get out as quickly as possible. Although, they will resort to violence if you do not cooperate. Suspects have no regard for human life, in the sense that getting away means more to them than your life does. They are prepared to fatally assault anyone that comes between them and their freedom.

The house robbery in Broadwood happened when the domestic worker was waiting for an appliance repair company. She opened for who she thought were the repairmen, which is when the suspects attacked her in the driveway and put her in the garage.

She came out of the garage a short while later, the suspects assaulted her for a second time, leaving her unconscious in the lounge. When she woke up, they were gone and she ran to the neighbours for help.

The next house robbery took place in Fairview, which saw three suspects throw a brick through the window and enter. The resident, who was sleeping at the time of the loud crash, walked through the house to investigate, which is when he was held at gunpoint.

A scuffle broke out, and the suspects fled when the client’s wife pressed the panic button.

The Walmer incident had three suspects armed with knives and a suspected firearm enter the home. They tied the gardener up before the homeowner managed to fight the suspects off, causing them to flee.

The resident sustained some injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. A massive manhunt by the Atlas Security team and the SAPS led to some stolen goods being retrieved.

“We urge all residents to ensure that their employees have panic buttons when they are on the premises as they are the ones that are often the first target. Educate them on the dangers that are out there and ensure that you have tight access control to your premises so that strangers can’t lie their way in,” said Atlas Security in a statement.