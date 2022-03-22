More houses to be built in Ocean View

Continuing to build on past successes, Kouga Municipality is set to construct 668 houses for underprivileged residents in Ocean View, Jeffreys Bay at a cost of more than R78 million over the next two years.

This after the municipality submitted a funding application to the Department of Human Settlements (Eastern Cape) in 2019, and approval of R78 067 403 was received in February 2022.

According to Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, the first 200 houses will be constructed in the 2022/ 2023 financial year, while the remaining 468 houses will be completed in the 2023/ 2024 financial year.

“The project forms part of the Ocean View 1 500 housing project, of which the internal services – including sewer, water, and electricity – have been completed at a cost of close to R50 million in December 2021,” said Hendricks.

Article continues below...

“It is one of ten projects approved by The Department of Human Settlements in 2009 and which were delayed due to insufficient bulk infrastructure.”

He said that not only will the houses assist in restoring the dignity of beneficiaries, but it will also make it easier for these families to stay safe as they will have a proper roof over their heads.

“The municipality is proud of the role we could play in getting the project back on track,” said Hendricks. “Not only did the municipality make the land available for the houses, but we also ensured that the bulk infrastructure was in place.”