Photo of the day -Rhino bulls

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel took this magnificent image of two Rhino bulls fighting over territory.

One can almost feel the action and tension as they square off against each other.

A total of 451 rhinos were poached in South Africa between January and December 2021.

Poaching has declined significantly in Kruger National Park, thought to be due to increased anti-poaching activity in the Park, including dehorning.

While Kruger has seen a decrease in rhino poaching and there were zero rhino poaching cases in other national parks, poachers have moved to new areas, and now seem to be targeting smaller private reserves.

Increases were seen in six of the country’s nine provinces, with significantly more rhinos poached in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Free State.