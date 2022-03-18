fbpx

Kouga is using too much water

Kouga is using too much water
Jeffreys Bay 18 March 2022

Kouga will be without potable water by the end of April should residents not cut back on their daily water consumption.

“Water consumption remains too high across the region,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks. “All residents are urged to reduce their water use with immediate effect – before it is too late.”

According to Hendricks, residents of Kouga’s coastal towns currently use on average between 15Ml and 20Ml of water per day, of which an average of 11Ml per day are from the Churchill Dam – this is more than triple the ideal average water consumption of 4.5Ml per day.

Add to that the more than 6Ml of water per day that are supplied by Kouga’s boreholes and other surface water sources.

With an average daily consumption of 5Ml per day, residents from Aston Bay, C-Place, Pellsrus, and Ocean View are the biggest water users, followed by residents from Arcadia, Moerasrivier, Gill Marcus, Vaaldam, and Kruisfontein with an average consumption of 3Ml per day.

According to Hendricks, there are only two ways to cut back Day Zero – to bring down water consumption and to find additional water resources.

Article continues below...

“It is therefore imperative that all residents and businesses in the area reduce their above average daily water consumption by at least 50%, as well as to erect rainwater tanks were possible,” he said.

“If the water usage is not reduced significantly, the municipality will be forced to implement strict water rationing. This means that water will only be available from the taps for a few hours per day and will be shut off for the remainder of the day.”

Hendricks urges all construction workers to not use potable water when building. They should rather contact the municipality who will supply them with borehole water.

“Saving water starts with all of us. Let us work together and reduce water consumption. Every drop counts,” said Hendricks.

Related Posts

kouga municipality horatio hendricks
Steady progress in Kouga water projects

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it is satisfied with progress made through intervention projects to ensure continued…

18 Sep 2020
Water supply to be restricted in Kouga

KOUGA Municipality is set to reduce water pressure to households across the region with immediate effect – to force the…

02 Dec 2021
Water Alert: Jeffreys Bay – 30 July

Jeffreys Bay Central will be without water from 08:00 to 11:00 on Friday, July 30 due to the installation of…

29 Jul 2021
Use water sparingly in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Municipality has made an urgent appeal to those living in upper Wavecrest (the area from AD Keet and…

31 Dec 2015
Kouga’s dams are oveflowing

4 September 2015 The dams that supply Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay with water are all overflowing following weeks of…

04 Sep 2015
Jeffreys Bay has to save water

The Kouga Council has appealed to residents and visitors to save water in whichever way they can. “We ask this…

23 Dec 2016
Water to Wavecrest, Kabeljous to be switched off for repairs

The water supply to sections of Jeffreys Bay will be interrupted from 16:00 on Wednesday, 17 June 2015, to allow…

12 Jun 2015
Kouga Municipality’s water is safe to drink

The water supply in the Kouga Municipality is safe to drink and was never impacted by the contaminated water crisis…

07 Mar 2022
Dam levels still high

The dams supplying Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, and in turn, the Kouga are all still relatively high. This is despite…

26 Feb 2013
No water supply to JBay on Thursday

The water supply to the whole of Jeffreys Bay will be shut off on Thursday (19 April). The shutdown, which…

18 Apr 2018