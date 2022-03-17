Skin Cancer and what you can do to prevent it

We all know about the importance of keeping the inner workings of our bodies healthy. We may often hear about heart health, kidney disease, the importance of not smoking for the good of our lungs and drinking plenty of water to flush out the liver.

But many of us tend to neglect the largest organ of the body – our skin.

There are three major types of skin cancer, namely basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Most skin cancer is caused by ultraviolet (UV) light, the main source being sunlight, damaging the DNA in skin cells.

Sunlight contains three types of UV light; ultraviolet A (UVA), ultraviolet B (UVB) and ultraviolet C (UVC).

Ultraviolet C is most dangerous to the skin but it gets filtered out by the Earth’s atmosphere.

Skin cancers aren’t all identical, and they may not cause many symptoms. Still, unusual changes to your skin can be a warning sign for the different types of cancer. Being alert for changes to your skin may help you get a diagnosis earlier.

You don’t need x-rays or blood tests to find skin cancer early – just your eyes and a mirror. If you have skin cancer, finding it early is the best way to make sure it can be treated successfully.

