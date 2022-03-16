Ward 2 to hold public meeting

Residents from Ward 2 – comprising of Pellsrus, Madiba Bay, and Aston Bay – are invited to a public meeting at the Pellsrus Community Hall in Jeffreys Bay at 18:00 on Tuesday, March 22 and at Marina Martinique at 18:00 on Thursday, March 24.

The meeting, led by Ward 2 Councillor, Henry Murray, will focus on various developments within the ward – including the Pellsrus Caravan Park, housing, service delivery, crime and safety.

Also on the agenda is the introduction of the ward committee.

Attendees will, furthermore, have the opportunity to review and comment on the new fiver-year Integrated Development Plan.

Article continues below...

For more information, contact Ward 2 Assistant, Bonita Moos, at 060 5145183 or send an email to [email protected]

Alternatively, contact Ward 2 Councillor, Henry Murray, at 072 462 6454.