Tourism Stakeholder meeting in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 15 March 2022

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
NOTICE NO. 38/2022

CALL FOR TOURISM STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT MEETING.

A notice is hereby given for a Tourism Stakeholder Engagement Meeting between Kouga
Local Municipality, tourism product owners and tourism participants.

The purpose of the meeting is to develop a municipal database, that will assist the municipality in identifying
tourism support needed, and development of a comprehensive tourism brochure.

The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a needs analysis of the tourism sector, developing
of a tourism stakeholder database and outline the tourism support.

The Details are as follows:

Date: 29/03/2022
Venue: Newton Hall (Jeffreys Bay)
Time: 10h00

For any further information, do not hesitate to contact Mrs. Lisa Thole (Tourism Officer) at
[email protected]

Please note all Covid – 19 protocols must be adhered to (no mask no entry).

D De Jagger
Acting Deputy MM

