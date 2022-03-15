Tourism Stakeholder meeting in Jeffreys Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

NOTICE NO. 38/2022

CALL FOR TOURISM STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT MEETING.

A notice is hereby given for a Tourism Stakeholder Engagement Meeting between Kouga

Local Municipality, tourism product owners and tourism participants.

The purpose of the meeting is to develop a municipal database, that will assist the municipality in identifying

tourism support needed, and development of a comprehensive tourism brochure.

The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a needs analysis of the tourism sector, developing

of a tourism stakeholder database and outline the tourism support.

The Details are as follows:

Date: 29/03/2022

Venue: Newton Hall (Jeffreys Bay)

Time: 10h00

For any further information, do not hesitate to contact Mrs. Lisa Thole (Tourism Officer) at

[email protected]

Please note all Covid – 19 protocols must be adhered to (no mask no entry).

D De Jagger

Acting Deputy MM