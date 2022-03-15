Tourism Stakeholder meeting in Jeffreys Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
NOTICE NO. 38/2022
CALL FOR TOURISM STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT MEETING.
A notice is hereby given for a Tourism Stakeholder Engagement Meeting between Kouga
Local Municipality, tourism product owners and tourism participants.
The purpose of the meeting is to develop a municipal database, that will assist the municipality in identifying
tourism support needed, and development of a comprehensive tourism brochure.
The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a needs analysis of the tourism sector, developing
of a tourism stakeholder database and outline the tourism support.
The Details are as follows:
Date: 29/03/2022
Venue: Newton Hall (Jeffreys Bay)
Time: 10h00
For any further information, do not hesitate to contact Mrs. Lisa Thole (Tourism Officer) at
[email protected]
Please note all Covid – 19 protocols must be adhered to (no mask no entry).
D De Jagger
Acting Deputy MM