Patensie is becoming a tourism hub

The main towns that form the Kouga region are Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis, Oyster Bay, Patensie, Hankey, Loerie and Thornhill.

Patensie is located within the Sarah Baartman District Municipality in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa.

Patensie lies along the R331 road just south of Noorshoek.

The Kouga Dam is located several kilometres to the west. The name is Khoi in origin, and means “cattle resting place”.

The town is a centre for the citrus, tobacco, and vegetable farms in the area.

Patensie is also the last stop before entering the Baviaanskloof Wilderness area. Guarded by the majestic Cockscomb mountain, this little town’s activities revolve around the Citrus Industry.

The journey time by car from Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) is less than an hour.

It has become a very popular tourist destination with many B&B’s and self-catering establishments, as well as fuel-stops, banks and shops to choose from.

Visit the impressive Kouga Dam built in 1967 – the first double-arched dam engineered in South Africa. Along the way, look out for unique rock formations – you may even be surprised to see Queen Victoria’s profile!

Apart from the delicious country hospitality that visitors will experience at various eateries found in Patensie, it is also a popular 4 x 4 destination.

Freshwater fishing, cycling, birdwatching and hiking trails are also a favourite pass-time.

Kouga Tourism

Photo: David Higgs