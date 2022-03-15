fbpx

John Cuyler qualifies as NSRI Sea Going Crew Member

John Cuyler qualifies as NSRI Sea Going Crew Member
Jeffreys Bay 15 March 2022

The NSRI has congratulated John Cuyler, who qualified as a sea going crew member on Sunday 13 March 2022.

John put in the time and effort and has shown the commitment and attitude needed to qualify over the last year.

“He is always ready to serve and assist and to make things better and we look forward to some great times together,” said Paul van Jaarsveld, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay Station Commander.

(In the photo from left to right Station Commander Paul van Jaarsveld, John Cuyler holding his new crew badge and Deputy Station Commander and Training Officer Kristo Kritzinger. )

