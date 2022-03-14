Police sergeant arrested with illegal firearm and drugs

A police Sergeant was arrested on Saturday, the 12 March 2022 on the N2 between Kinklebos and Colchester. He was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm and drugs.

The Police Officer is stationed at Crime Intelligence in East London, was arrested after the Anti-Gang Unit in Gqeberha received information that a man driving in a white NP 200 was travelling on the N2 from the direction of Nanaga towards Gqeberha and possibly transporting an illegal firearm and drugs.

The vehicle was spotted and stopped near Kinklebos. Upon pulling over and searching the vehicle, an unlicensed revolver, the member’s service pistol, .38 rounds of ammunition, a digital scale, a laptop, two cellphones, tik (21,1g) and a substantial amount of cash was confiscated.

The driver was immediately arrested. Initial investigation revealed that the .38 revolver was reported stolen in Walmer in January 2019.

The 33-year-old police officer is currently detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.

{rovincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Mene has reiterated that corruption and criminal behaviour in any organisation erodes stability and trust that can cause reputational damage to the image of such an organisation.

“Every effort must be made to protect the image of the SAPS even if it means exposing those within its ranks. We have repeatedly stated that police officers are not above the law and we are determined to root out corruption wherever and whenever it manifests.

These corrupt officers who choose to ignore the SAPS Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics will be arrested and brought to justice,” warned Lt Gen Mene.

The suspect is expected in court once he is charged. Investigation continues into the circumstances of the incident.