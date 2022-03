Stormy weather saw widespread rainfall over the Jeffreys Bay coastal region during the weekend.

Rainfall was also experienced in the catchment area and should see the dam levels rise a bit.

Kouga is still gripped in a serious drought and the day is drawing ever nearer when water will not be able to be extracted from the supply dams.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright captured the storm in this magnificent image of lightning over the farmlands near Jeffreys Bay.