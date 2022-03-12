Learning to swim is a journey – not an event

Learn to swim is a journey and not an event or a skill that must be taught at all costs.

A good learn to swim teacher will try instil a love for water into the young swimmers that will carry them through the rest of their lives.

That is why learn to swim can be described as a journey that little swimmers embarks upon.

The journey may just be to learn how to float and breathe in the water and learn how to move harmoniously through the water.

It may also be to learn the basic strokes and to become a competent swimmer who can carry on and start to compete in galas.

A solid foundation could lead to involvement in surf lifesaving, surfing, open water swimming or just a love for water without any competitive involvement.

The best age to start a child with their learn to swim journey is around 3 years of age. This is no hard and fast rule however, as some children are ready before that age.

Brenton’s Swim School offers swim lessons in the heated indoor pool at Xclusive Fitness gym.

Learn to swim lessons, stroke correction and squad swimming all take place is a safe and secure environment.

Email [email protected] for information about swim lessons in Jeffreys Bay in an indoor heated pool.