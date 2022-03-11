Kouga Municipality is renovating the Ocean View Business Support Centre

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

NOTICE NO: 15/2022

RENOVATION OF OCEAN VIEW BUSINESS SUPPORT CENTRE

Suitably qualified, capable and experienced Contractors are hereby invited to submit

tenders for the Renovation of the Ocean View Business Support Centre at Kouga Local

Municipality.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal

www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Monday 28

February 2022.

A compulsory clarification meeting will be held on Tuesday, 11 March 2022 at 10:00 Ocean

View Business Centre, Jeffrey’s Bay, opposite the Tokyo Sexwale Taxi Rank.

Please take note that no attendee arriving 15 minutes late or more will be allowed to attend the clarification

meeting.

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20point scoring system.

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods will be

applied where applicable.

• An electronic copy of the completed tender document with returnable documents

must be submitted with tender submission saved a in a flash drive or CD. Failure to

submit AN ORIGINAL HARD COPY AND A COPY ON EITHER USB or CD will deem the

bid non-responsive.

• A CIDB Contractor grading of 2GB or higher is required, and is extended to

Potentially Emerging (PE) contractors one grade lower i.e. 1GB PE in the tender

value range in terms of Regulation 25.(8).

• A minimum functional assessment score of 70% will apply to this contract.

• A valid SARS Tax compliance Status pin to be submitted.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level

Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be

submitted to validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint

more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any

tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue

will not be considered.

Enquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to

[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 15/2022: “RENOVATION

OF OCEANVIEW BUSINESS SUPPORT CENTRE”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix

Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on

or before THURSDAY, 31 MARCH 2022 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER