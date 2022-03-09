Register for Kouga Municipality Service Delivery Alerts

fbpx

Jeffreys Bay 9 March 2022

Kouga Municipality is set to establish area specific WhatsApp groups to effectively share foreseen and unforeseen service delivery interruptions with all residents.

“The creation and implementation of a WhatsApp alert system will serve to facilitate more direct and real time communication with residents and stakeholders of the municipality – providing users with alerts,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“In addition to enabling us to send instant alerts to specific areas addressing critical issues, it will also dramatically increase the reach and effectiveness of our communication.”

To register, send a WhatsApp with your name, surname, and street address to 081 760 9183

