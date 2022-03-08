fbpx

Water repairs taking place in Jeffreys Bay today

Jeffreys Bay 8 March 2022

Certain parts of Paradise Beach will be without water from 09:00 to 10:00 today (8 March) to replace a leaking head of a fire hydrant.

Streets affected are affected are Protea, Lorstan, Zena, Denys Terrace, Flamingo, Tunny and Burracuda.

Fountains Estate at The Sands in Jeffreys Bay will also be without water from 09:00 to 13:00 to repair a leaking water pipe.

Jeffreys Bay remains in a critical situation with dam levels critically low and residents are urged to save water to prevent taps from running dry.

The Kouga Dam is at 15,19 % of capacity, while the Churchill is at 21,47 % and the Impofu Dam is at 12,35 %.

