Kouga Municipality’s water is safe to drink

The water supply in the Kouga Municipality is safe to drink and was never impacted by the contaminated water crisis that recently rocked Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This confirmation was given by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s Acting Executive Director: Infrastructure and Engineering, Joseph Tsatsire, after the DA submitted questions to the Acting City Manager regarding the safety of Kouga’s supply from the Metro,” said Retief Odendaal, the DA Tsitsi-Kouga Constituency Leader

Tsatsire provided confirmation in a written reply stating that Kouga’s water is safe to drink because the supply comes from the Churchill and Impofu dam treatment facilities, and that these comply with SANS241 – which specifies the quality of acceptable drinking water, defined in terms of microbiological, physical, aesthetic and chemical determinants.

The Metro has previously given feedback to indicate that the Grassridge Water Treatment Works was the cause of the water contamination.

Tsatsire confirmed that the Grassridge supply zone does not link with the Kouga supply and, therefore, had no impact on the quality of the water provided to Kouga.

Last month the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality asked residents to boil water before consuming it. On 25 February 2022 the Metro confirmed that the water was once again safe for human consumption.

The Kouga Municipality remains firmly in the grip of one of the worst droughts on record. The municipality has, however, spent hundreds of millions of rands on projects augmenting its traditional water supply in a bid to prevent day zero.

“The water that the Kouga Municipality receives from Nelson Mandela Bay is blended with its own, mostly ground water sources.

Whilst this ground water is sometimes of a poorer quality, Kouga water remains SANS 241 compliant and will continue to be monitored by the municipality.

The DA-governed Kouga is a beacon of hope and has been reported as the best municipality in the Eastern Cape,” added Odendaal.