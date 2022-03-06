Kouga Municipality is seeking a Disaster Management Specialist

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

VACANCY

NOTICE NO: 43/ 2022

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

DISASTER MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant NQF level 7 qualification;

Code B driving license;

5 years relevant experience;

High level computer Literacy: Office Applications;

Sound knowledge of the Disaster Management Legislation;

Attention to detail;

Good communication skills;

Ability to work in a pressurized environment;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SALARY R 432 929.37- R 561 935.91 Per Annum (Excluding Vehicle Allowance)

TASK GRADE: 14

SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

Required to be on standby during emergencies

DUTIES:

Monitoring and promoting the Disaster Management Strategy with respect to disaster operations and implementation of disaster management procedures;

Preparing reports detailing qualitive and quantitative information on the activities and progress made with regards to the implementation of Disaster Management Plans and Interventions;

Verifying compliance with the Disaster Risk Management Framework , Disaster Management Act and Fire Brigades Act by conducting site visits and ensuring that the Disaster Management Plans are in place and is operational and continuously updated;

Monitoring and promoting an integrated and coordinated approach to disaster management in the Kouga region;

Coordinating the establishment of municipal advisory disaster management advisory forums and attending said meetings;

Updating, maintaining and/ or approving recording/ entries of major disaster occurrences in specific disaster management schedules;

Coordinates and implements specific activities associated with lifeguarding;

Controls the key performance indicators and outcomes of personnel based in the section;

Prepares capital and operating estimates and controls expenditure against the approved budget allocations;

Disseminates functional and operational information on the immediate-, short- and long-term objectives and current developments, problems and constraints;

Attending community forums and/ or various public entities and presenting methodologies and approaches aimed at maintain safety and security related disaster management;

Coordinates specific administrative and reporting requirements associated with the key performance and result indicators of the functionality;

Preparing investigational and productivity reports referring to statistical data and qualitive information related to service delivery initiatives of the section;

Preparing and submitting disaster management report summary to relevant stakeholders;

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service.

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and driver’s license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 18 March 2022 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. B Faulkner: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER