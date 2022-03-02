Winners of Milk Tart Competiton announced

Jeffreys Bay Tourism, in conjuction with the Milk Producers Organisation (MPO), hosted the first Milk Tart Competition on 28th February 2022.

“The competition was a huge success and we wish to thank every participant for their effort and entries. A big thank you to everyone who donated their milk tarts to Jeffreysrus Retirement Village.

We also wish to extend our gratitude to the judges who had the huge task of having to pick the winners from the many first class products that had to be tasted,” said Jeffreys Bay Tourism in a statement.

The three judges were:

– Hannes Cilliers (vice chairman MPO)

– Ida Meyer (degree in Home Economics)

– Anri Wolmarans (area manager MPO Eastern Cape)

– Erenskia Gouws (Infood manager Jeffreys Bay)

Mentorskraal provided the venue and the following entrants were declared the winners: