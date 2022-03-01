Kouga Municipality is advertising Contractual Positions

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

CONTRACTUAL VACANCIES

NOTICE NO: 39/ 2022

(Three (3) year fixed term contractual appointment)

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

2 X LEAKAGE TECHNICIANS

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant NQF level 5 qualification;

2 Years Relevant Experience;

Code B driving license;

Attention to detail;

Ability to work under pressure;

Ability to work in a team;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

Required to work in all weather conditions;

Required to work outside normal working hours;

SALARY: R 19 583.00 All Inclusive Per Month (All Inclusive Package)

DUTIES:

Implementation of visual leak detection;

Implementing leak detection using advanced instruments;

Implementing industrial meter audits;

Assisting in water loss reduction initiatives including logging, spot pressure tests, zero pressure tests;

Analysing data to better inform where future interventions should be taking place;

Measurement and reporting on impact of interventions.

DRIVER:

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant NQF level 3 qualification;

1 year relevant Experience;

Code C1 driving license and valid PrDP;

Good communication skills;

Ability to work under pressure;

Ability to work with teams;

Incumbent must be physically fit and able bodied;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

Required to work outside normal hours during emergencies and planned overtime.

SALARY: R14 309.00 Per Month (All Inclusive Package)

DUTIES:

Performs specific tasks/ activities associated with being a driver;

Receiving instructions and/or communicating with the immediate supervisor to established details of task (vehicles, work schedule list);

Inspecting safety devices, controls, oil level, tyres, on equipment, vehicles and reports defects to the immediate supervisor;

Driving and loading/offloading and correcting deviations from safety procedures;

Completes internal transactional documentation (e.g., tally sheets, log sheet, progress report, etc.) and related forms (vehicle checklist);

Referring to work schedules and registers to correct deviations in entries raised during processing;

Planning, implementing and controlling the daily work activities;

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and driver’s license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Tuesday, 8 March 2022 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Ms. E Sana: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER