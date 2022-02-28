Man dies at Jan se Gat Waterfall on Kabeljous River

At 14h09 on Sunday, 27 February, the NSRI were activated following reports of a man missing in the water at Jan se Gat waterfall, on the Kabeljous River inJeffreys Bay.

It appears that the Port Elizabeth man, believed to be aged in his mid twenties, had jumped from a cliff ledge at Jan se Gat and he may have struck his head on a rock before landing in the water.

The NSRI Jeffreys Bay rescue vehicle, EC Government Health EMS, Private Care ambulance services, Gardmed ambulance services, Jeffreys Bay Fire and Rescue Services and the SA Police Services responded.

A search commenced for the man who was missing in the water. Two Bystanders came across the man in the water and he was recovered and paramedics commenced CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts.

After all efforts to resuscitate the man failed and he was declared deceased.

The body of the man has been taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Photo: All Africa Adventures