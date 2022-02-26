fbpx

Kouga Municipality is tendering for a Internet Service Provider

Kouga Municipality is tendering for a Internet Service Provider
Jeffreys Bay 26 February 2022

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: FINANCE
NOTICE NO: 14/2022

PROVISION OF INTERNET SERVICE

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the appointment of
Internet Service Provider for the provision of Internet Service for a period of 36 months to
Kouga Local Municipality.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Thursday, 17
February 2022. After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective
bidder, MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected]

A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in
bidding for this project on the 02 March 2022 @ 12h00. A request to attend or join the virtual
clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected] before the 01 March 2022 at 16:15.

Any RSVP or show of interest,
received after the 01 March 2022, 16:15 will not be considered. If you did not RSVP by sending
a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before the due date, your bid will
not be considered. (Detail of this is in the tender document)

Please note:
• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system.
• An electronic copy of the completed tender document with returnable
documents must be submitted with tender submission saved a in a flash drive or
CD. Failure to submit AN ORIGINAL HARD COPY AND A COPY ON EITHER USB or CD
will deem the bid non-responsive.
• A minimum functional assessment score of 75% will be apply to this tender.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be
submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 14/2022: “PROVISION
OF INTERNET SERVICE”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or
16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before TUESDAY, 22
MARCH 2022 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

Municipal Manager

