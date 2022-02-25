Zero Robberies in St Francis Bay

The crime prevention initiatives in St Francis Bay appear to be bearing fruit with a reduction in reported crime over most categories during the quarter October – December 2021.

No robberies at residential nor business premises were reported, while a total of 37 contact crimes were recorded – down from 40 cases in the corresponding period in 2020.

36 buglaries at residential premises were reported to the South African Police which is an increase of five cases. This stat is way down from the peak of 97 cases reported in October – December 2017.

13 cases of burglaries at non residential premises were also reported – an increase from nine cases previously reported.

Article continues below...

10 cases of theft from motor vehicle occured as well.

Reported crime stats in general remain relatively stable in St Francis Bay with the St Francis Bay Residents Association and the security companies all playing a part in keeping crime under control in the coastal village.