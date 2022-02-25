fbpx

Zero Robberies in St Francis Bay

Zero Robberies in St Francis Bay
Jeffreys Bay 25 February 2022

The crime prevention initiatives in St Francis Bay appear to be bearing fruit with a reduction in reported crime over most categories during the quarter October – December 2021.

No robberies at residential nor business premises were reported, while a total of 37 contact crimes were recorded – down from 40 cases in the corresponding period in 2020.

36 buglaries at residential premises were reported to the South African Police which is an increase of five cases. This stat is way down from the peak of 97 cases reported in October – December 2017.

13 cases of burglaries at non residential premises were also reported – an increase from nine cases previously reported.

Article continues below...

10 cases of theft from motor vehicle occured as well.

Reported crime stats in general remain relatively stable in St Francis Bay with the St Francis Bay Residents Association and the security companies all playing a part in keeping crime under control in the coastal village.

Related Posts

Elderly man stabbed in St Francis Bay robbery

An elderly man was stabbed in the face during a scuffle with an intruder in his St Francis Bay house…

04 Jul 2013
Six suspects arrested for possession of Abalone in St Francis Bay

Six suspects aged between 26 and 45 have been arrested by members of St Francis Bay SAPS for possession of…

21 May 2021
jeffreys bay
St Francis Bay Police hunt for house robbery suspects

Police detectives are on the hunt for at least four suspects who stormed into a small holding on the Oyster…

17 May 2021
Increase in Property related crimes in Jeffreys Bay

The 2020/21 third quarter crime statistics has revealed that there has been in increase of burglaries in Jeffreys Bay with…

21 Feb 2021
Jeffreys Bay Humansdorp
St Francis Bay man appeared in court for allegedly killing his wife

A 39-year-old man has appeared at the Humansdorp magistrate’s court for allegedly killing his wife. The case was remanded to…

25 Aug 2021
7 people murdered in Humansdorp over the past three months

Following a lull in criminal activity during the hard COVID-19 lockdown, crime stats began to rise as restrictions were eased…

15 Nov 2020
jeffreys bay
Women robbed in St Francis Bay in broad daylight

St Francis Bay police have arrested three men following a house robbery in the seaside town. The robbery took place…

01 Feb 2014
CCTV cameras reduce crime in St Francis Bay

Crime has been reduced in St Francis Bay through the CCTV cameras that have been installed through the Special Rating…

04 Aug 2019
Man stabbed in St Francis Bay house robbery

The St Francis Bay Police are hunting for three suspects after a house robbery turned violent in the coastal village…

28 Jan 2015
Six arrested for St Francis Bay house robbery

St Francis Bay police have arrested six suspects in connection with a house robbery in Leige Road. Police spokesperson, warrant…

22 Jul 2014
st francis bay SRA
St Francis Bay Security Update

In St Francis Bay, security is controlled by the St Francis Community Police Forum (CPF). The CPF manages the co-operation…

09 Oct 2021
st francis bay SRA
St Francis Bay Security Update – September 2021

Security in St Francis Bay is co-ordinated by the Community Police Forum (CPF). The CPF manages the cooperation of the…

08 Sep 2021
Robbers active in St Francis Bay

Residents in St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis were the victims of four incidents of criminal activities last night….

24 Jan 2015
Man sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for St Francis Bay farm attack

The Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced a 32-year-old man a total of 30 years imprisonment for farm attack in St Francis…

05 Aug 2021
jeffreys bay
Domestic worker attacked in St Francis Bay

A domestic worker was attacked by an intruder on Thursday while getting a house in St Francis Bay ready for the…

19 Apr 2014