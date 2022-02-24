fbpx

Take a Colourful Walk to Raise Funds for Cansa

Jeffreys Bay 24 February 2022

Sport your best tutu and shiny tiara for the inaugural Tutus and Tiara Fun Walk this Saturday – all while helping to raise funds for or a good cause.

Kouga Municipality, in conjunction with Fountains Mall and CANSA Jeffreys Bay, will host the first Tutus and Tiara Fun Walk at Fountains Mall (the open piece of ground at the back of the shopping centre) at 10:00 on Saturday, February 26.

The route, which is approximately 5km – a circle route of 1km – offers participants the choice to run or walk at their own pace. All while having loads of fun.

There will be various “fun stations” along the family-friendly route, including a colour station by Smhart Security, a drinks station by the Kouga Business Forum (KBF), and an “exercise” station by Edge Fitness Club.

Only entries on the day of the fun walk will be accepted – with registration from 09:00 to 09:45. The entry fee is R50 for adults and R25 for children (12 years and younger). The first 200 entrants on the day will receive a goodie bag.

Businesses can book a stall at R150 per stall (no food or refreshment stalls). Limited stall space is available.

Participants can quench their thirst with Wimpy’s premium coffee or mouthwatering cappuccino and an ice cold cooldrink, while those who are hungry can head to Edge Fitness Club’s food stall.

Various lucky draw prizes will be up for grabs.

The fun does not stop there. The annual Kouga Municipality Cansa Shavathon will also take place on the day – where residents can spray their hair a multitude of colours or go bald with the help of Beautique Hair and Beauty Salon.

All it will cost participants are a few minutes of their time and a few Rand out of their wallets.

“This event is so much more than just a fun walk to raise funds for CANSA’s care and support services,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“The purpose of the event is to create awareness of cancer and encourage the public to live a balanced and active lifestyle in order to lower personal cancer risk, while having fun.”

All COVID-19 regulations will be adhered to on the day. Participants are, furthermore, asked to wear a mask, sanitise and adhere to social distancing.

Financial donations beforehand are also welcome. Donations can be made to Absa Bank, CANSA SA, account number 115 714 0058, reference Shavathon 2022 JBay.

Donations of Ensure Nutrition, non-perishable food, toiletries, and adult diapers are also much needed. Donations can be dropped off at Kouga Municipality at 33 Da Gama Road, Fountains Mall Management or at the fun walk.

For more information, contact Monique Basson (Kouga Municipality) at 082 219 9169, Nadine Scheepers (Fountains Mall) at 042 200 2900 or Selina van Deventer (CANSA) at 084 513 6959.

