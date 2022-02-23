Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay sunset

Local photographer Clive Wright took this stunning photo of the sun setting over Jeffreys Bay farmland.
The colours were enhanced by a nearby bushfire.
Clive is renowned for his landscape and seascape photos and more of his can can be found here
Local photographer Clive Wright took this stunning photo of the sun setting over Jeffreys Bay farmland.
The colours were enhanced by a nearby bushfire.
Clive is renowned for his landscape and seascape photos and more of his can can be found here
At a Special Council meeting held on 13 November 2017, the proposed new draft Property By-law and proposed new Property…
The Supertubes Surfing Foundation has been leading the way in conserving the beaches and public open spaces along the Jeffreys…
Excitement is building in Jeffreys Bay as the town awaits the cast of Blue Crush 2 to make their…
Several accommodation establishments in Jeffreys Bay have voiced their concern at the rising number of thefts they are experiencing at…
The beaches of Jeffreys Bay have been packed with holiday makers – a far cry from 2020 when a national…
Jeffreys Bay has a strong property market, with a seemingly perpetual holiday and investment component matched by more and more…
Police are urging residents in coastal cities and towns to assist in protecting endangered marine life. This comes after positive…
One cannot miss the Supertubes Surfing Foundation’s penguins when driving down da Gama Road in Jeffreys Bay. They have become…
Jeffreys Bay or JBay as it is fondly known by those who love the place, has long been a favourite…
A bizarre plan has been hatched by the Jeffreys Bay Municipality to solve the ongoing sewage spills onto Main Beach….
Billabong South Africa Marketing and Sales Manager, Peter Nicholson, and Kerry Wright from Cleaner Climate chat about the ‘greening’…
With the JBay Open of Surfing just over a month away and the waiting period for the JBU Supertrial starting…
Jeffreys Bay police are investigating a case of murder after a man shot and killed his 36-year old wife on…
Jeffreys Bay: The Kouga Municipality is making it easier for couples to pop the big question. An engagement chair has…
Jeffreys Bay – The South African Police issued a warning to a Facebook administrator of the Jeffreys Bay CPF page to…