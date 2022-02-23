fbpx

Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay sunset

Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay sunset
Jeffreys Bay 23 February 2022

Local photographer Clive Wright took this stunning photo of the sun setting over Jeffreys Bay farmland.

The colours were enhanced by a nearby bushfire.

Article continues below...

Clive is renowned for his landscape and seascape photos and more of his can can be found here

Related Posts

Public Participation Process for By-Law: Special Rating Area

At a Special Council meeting held on 13 November 2017, the proposed new draft Property By-law and proposed new Property…

17 Nov 2017
Stop the Nuke at Thyspunt

The Supertubes Surfing Foundation has been leading the way in conserving the beaches and public open spaces along the Jeffreys…

16 Aug 2010
Local surfer Lyle Meek features in Blue Crush 2

  Excitement is building in Jeffreys Bay as the town awaits the cast of Blue Crush 2 to make their…

07 Jul 2010
Make sure you report crime

Several accommodation establishments in Jeffreys Bay have voiced their concern at the rising number of thefts they are experiencing at…

25 Mar 2011
Photo of the day – Albatross beach

The beaches of Jeffreys Bay have been packed with holiday makers – a far cry from 2020 when a national…

29 Dec 2021
Selling property: Marketing your home to the right buyer

Jeffreys Bay has a strong property market, with a seemingly perpetual holiday and investment component matched by more and more…

19 Sep 2018
Abalone worth R600 000 and two vehicles seized near Thornhill

Police are urging residents in coastal cities and towns to assist in protecting endangered marine life. This comes after positive…

11 Nov 2021
Supertubes penguins collect tons of rubbish

One cannot miss the Supertubes Surfing Foundation’s penguins when driving down da Gama Road in Jeffreys Bay. They have become…

11 Feb 2016
Things to do in JBay (aside from Surfing)

Jeffreys Bay or JBay as it is fondly known by those who love the place, has long been a favourite…

26 Sep 2018
No more sewage dams on Main Beach

A bizarre plan has been hatched by the Jeffreys Bay Municipality to solve the ongoing sewage spills onto Main Beach….

01 Apr 2011
GREENING THE BILLABONG PRO J-BAY

  Billabong South Africa Marketing and Sales Manager, Peter Nicholson, and Kerry Wright from Cleaner Climate chat about the ‘greening’…

28 Jun 2010
Winter arrives in Jeffreys Bay

With the JBay Open of Surfing just over a month away and the waiting period for the JBU Supertrial starting…

01 Jun 2015
JBay man murders then commits suicide

Jeffreys Bay police are investigating a case of murder after a man shot and killed his 36-year old wife on…

23 Jan 2014
jeffreys bay main beach
Pop the big question in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay: The Kouga Municipality is making it easier for couples to pop the big question. An engagement chair has…

14 Jun 2019
JBay Facebook admin warned for spreading fake news

Jeffreys Bay – The South African Police issued a warning to a Facebook administrator of the Jeffreys Bay CPF page to…