Effect of SONA on the Property Market

Property 23 February 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s SONA 2022 speech has been widely regarded as surprisingly hopeful.

Key factors addressed are the recovery of the economy and consumer confidence, which directly affects the property sector.

Consumer confidence is necessary for long-term investments like property and contributes to job security and consumer affordability.

The overall optimism about possible outcomes of SONA 2022 is the commitment to stimulate the economy via public-private partnerships.

Significant efforts must be made to unlock the R900 billion promised to the construction sector to stimulate much-needed property development and infrastructure upliftment.

We are all waiting for timelines to fight the country’s energy dramas by allowing competition on energy suppliers as an option for Eskom’s monopoly.

This monopoly is currently throttling every aspect of business, our economy, and our industries.

The residential property is delivering growth which has not just signalled a level of recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Still, sales over the last year have been the highest in three years in many areas.

By Marsha Haupt
Harcourts Jeffreys Bay & St Francis Bay

