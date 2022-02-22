Nelson Mandela Bay Metro issues Water Quality Alert

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has informed residents that the latest tests have shown a deterioration in the water quality.

The current drought facing the City, with the resultant low dam levels and fluctuating reservoir levels, is one of the major contributing factors.

Through vigorous routine testing and sampling of water in the distribution system for the past week, the NMBM has learnt that certain microbiological limits were exceeded.

It is through this process that the Municipality has come to detect failures in water compliance with SANS standards.

These results came against earlier results that certified our water as safe to drink.

“This then means that, for now, the water coming out of our distribution system could present a risk to human health if ingested.

The Municipality urges all consumers to boil their water before drinking or cooking, until further notice.

The Municipality wishes to assure its residents that it is treating this matter with the utmost urgency and seriousness.

An urgent meeting has been called between the Water Services and Environmental Health departments to develop a turnaround plan.

An update will be issued tomorrow morning, February 23, 2022, outlining plans that have been put in place to make sure that the water coming out of the NMBM distribution system is safe to drink,” said NMBM in a statement.

Kouga Muncipality receives a substantial portion of its water supply from the NMBM and its probably best to be safe and to also boil water before cooking or drinking.