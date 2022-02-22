Increase in Business Burglaries in Humansdorp

The South African Police recently released the crime stats for the quarter ending 31 December 2021. Here are the key stats for Humasdorp.

27 burglaries took place at non residential premises in Humansdorp for the quarter. This crime stastistic is up from 8 cases in the corresponding quarter in 2020.

There has been a decrease in murders in Humansdorp (4 cases down from 7 in the previous period).

A decrease in assaults has also been reported (8 cases down from 21 in the previous period).

Buglary at residential premises has remained constant with 32 cases reported during the quarter under review, as well as the previous quarter.

Three robberies at residential premises took place as well.

126 cases of drug related crimes were reported up to the end of 31 December 2021.

13 reports of theft from motor vehicle also took place during the period under review.