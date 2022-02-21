fbpx

Planned Power Outages for Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp

Planned Power Outages for Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp
Jeffreys Bay 21 February 2022

There will be a planned electrical outage from 08:00 to 16:00 on Tuesday, February 22 to connect electrical cables to the new area in Vaaldam, Humansdorp.

The alternative date is set for Wednesday, February 23.

Areas affected are Vaaldam, Gill Marcus Village , Mooi Uitsig, 7de Laan, and Donkerhoek.

There will also be a planned electrical outage from 08:00 to 16:00 on Tuesday, February 22 in Jeffreys Bay due to planned maintenance work and to connect a new transformer to the system.

Article continues below...

Areas affected are Ocean View and Pellsrus.

All appliances should be treated as being live during the planned outages.

Related Posts

Marina Martinique Security Guard saves the day

A wide awake security guard from Marina Martinique realized that something was amiss on Wednesday that lead to the arrest…

28 Feb 2011
jbaydentist.com sponsors mouth guards for Daniel Pienaar Rugby XV.

The 1st team of the powerful rugby school Daniel Pienaar visited jbaydentist.com for impressions of their teeth in the first…

14 May 2010
Photo of the day – Gamtoos River sunset

Article continues below…

09 Apr 2012
Olympic swimmers to race at Marina Martinique

The two South Africans who represented South Africa at the 2016 Olympic Games will be at Marina Martinique this weekend…

02 Mar 2017
Andy Irons RIP

Thousands of people gathered from around Hawaii at Hanalei Bay on Sunday to celebrate the life of three time ASP…

16 Nov 2010
jeremy loops jeffreys bay corona open jbay vibe in the park jbay winterfest
Jeremy Loops to play at the Corona Open JBay

After months on the road touring the globe, modern folk music hitmaker, Jeremy Loops brings it back home to present…

05 Jun 2019
Power alert: Jeffreys Bay

A section of lower Mimosa Street in Jeffreys Bay will be without power from 08:30 to 13:00 today, Wednesday March…

24 Mar 2021
JBay surfer wins award as performer of the year

Travis Logie was crowned South African Surfer of the Year on at the 2012 SA Surfing Awards presented by Zigzag…

06 Jul 2012
Surf report 10 September

Supertubes Surf Report brought to you by Core Surf Gear 2 – 3 foot and offshore. Small waves. Sea Temp:…

10 Sep 2011
Stephanie Gilmore is crowned queen of Supertubes

Stephanie Gilmore won the Corona Open JBay in pumping four – six foot conditions at the world renowned Supertubes in…

14 Jul 2018
Bush Clearing to boost Public Safety in Humansdorp

Major bush-clearing is under way at Humansdorp in a joint effort to keep Kouga communities safe from crime. Kouga Executive…

16 Oct 2020
Photo of the day – Electrical storm over Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay and the surrounding area witnessed a spectacular electrical storm last night that was accompanied by thunder and some…

23 Feb 2018
Drink Driving clamp down in J’Bay

Despite the huge influx of people into Jeffreys Bay over the long weekend, very little crime was reported. There were…

27 Sep 2010
Invitees for 2011 Xcel Showdown @ Supertubes announced

The much-anticipated list of invited surfers for this event has been released, with a few surprises and a few regulars…

19 May 2011
Census 2011 – you count

Its only three days to go until the start of the 2011 Census in South Africa. Just what is it…

07 Oct 2011