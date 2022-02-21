Planned Power Outages for Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp

There will be a planned electrical outage from 08:00 to 16:00 on Tuesday, February 22 to connect electrical cables to the new area in Vaaldam, Humansdorp.

The alternative date is set for Wednesday, February 23.

Areas affected are Vaaldam, Gill Marcus Village , Mooi Uitsig, 7de Laan, and Donkerhoek.

There will also be a planned electrical outage from 08:00 to 16:00 on Tuesday, February 22 in Jeffreys Bay due to planned maintenance work and to connect a new transformer to the system.

Areas affected are Ocean View and Pellsrus.

All appliances should be treated as being live during the planned outages.