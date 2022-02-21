fbpx

Increase in murders in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 21 February 2022

There is an alarming upward trend in murders in the Eastern Cape and Jeffreys Bay is unfortunately included in this trend.

There were five murders in Jeffreys Bay in the period October – December 2021, according to the latest crime stats released by the South African Police.

In the corresponding period last year, there were two murders in the once peaceful coastal town.

Combined over the first three quarters of the 2021 /22 financial year, there have been 3 425 murders in the Eastern Cape, with Police Minister Beki Cele revealing that 1304 murders were recorded in the province in the third quarter.

This is an average of nearly 13 people a day murdered in the province.

The Eastern Cape has the highest ratio of murders in the country, at 18.7 per 100 000.

Murder hotspots include Mthatha, Lusikisiki, Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Motherwell.

No car hijackings were reported in Jeffreys Bay, while robberies have also declined.

Burglaries at non residential premises declined to 11 cases (from 31) and burglaries at residential premises decreased to 45 cases (from 92).

One motor vehicle was stolen which is also a decrease from 7 in the comparitive quarter in 2020/21.

