fbpx

Food Lovers Market infuriates Jeffreys Bay customers

Food Lovers Market infuriates Jeffreys Bay customers
Jeffreys Bay 20 February 2022

A change in the exit point at the Food Lovers Market in Jeffreys Bay in early December infuriated many of their elderly customers who were caught by surprize by the sudden change as to where they could leave the shop after having purchased their groceries.

The heavy handed approach by the management of Food Lovers Market in implemeted the change is what really angered customers when they tried to exit the shop at the Equinox Mall car park.

This exit leads directly into the car park, where many elderly people found it convenient to park their cars and to do their shopping at Food Lovers Market.

“We have had to close the second exit due to constant theft in the store. As a business, our policy is not to search our customers as they leave the store in order to facilitate a seamless exit from the store.

In order to minimise the high levels of theft we have experienced and to safeguard our business, we have been left with no option but to close the second exit,” said Jean Harkett from Food Lovers Market in a statement which was received weeks after being queried by JBay News.

The closure of the second exit could have been better communicated with customers, who could have changed where they park at the Mall and should this have happened, it would have probably led to less anger from the customers.

Article continues below...

“They would not allow my 88 year old mother out that door made her walk round through mall checkers way. She asked if someone could just escort her with till slip and called manager but he said no its the new rule,” said Charen De Villiers van Kraayenburg on Facebook.

“I am complaining already for a long time about this mistake. Please, I like your shop, but make sure people do not have to walk that far with their trolley full etc,” said Dette van den Boogaard.

“We apologise for the lack of communication and, in hindsight, we realise we could have managed it better to avoid the confusion,” added Harkett, the Food Lover’s Market spokesperson.

Photo: Pexels

Related Posts

Property of the week – 10 September

JEFFREYS BAY  –  WAVECREST Gentleman’s Residence This spacious Tuscan Home is  located in an upmarket area of Jeffreys Bay and…

10 Sep 2011
Jeffreys Bay gets set for Wheelchair Wednesday

Community and business leaders from Kouga are gearing up to take part in the Wheelchair Wednesday challenge. The Mayor, Mayoral…

28 Aug 2018
Cars being stolen in JBay

A spate of car thefts have taken place in Jeffreys Bay over the past few days, including a vehicle stolen…

12 Jul 2012
Country Chix play at Potters Place this weekend

Potters Place will be rocking to the sounds of the Country Chix tomorrow night as the newly formed duet perform…

10 Aug 2012
corona open jbay wild card
Beyrick De Vries wins Wildcard into Corona Open JBay

In a hotly contested heat, Beyrick De Vries overtook the other South African surfers vying for the coveted Corona Open…

07 Jul 2019
Arrest in case of missing J'Bay businessman

The South African Police have arrested a suspect in the case of missing Jeffreys Bay businessman Claus Schroeder, who is…

20 Jul 2011
Win tickets to watch Jimmy and the Rebels play live tonight

Jeffreys Bay band, Jimmy and the Rebels will be playing live tonight at O’Chorros and two lucky readers will win…

17 Jul 2015
SA record for JBay swimmer

A long standing South African swim record was broken on 31 December at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay when Brenton…

24 Jan 2013
J’Bay beach babe Une Lottering is making waves in the fashion world

Jeffreys Bay is renowned for the gorgeous women who adorn our golden beaches, soaking up the sun and watching the…

09 Mar 2012
The Country Feeling Surf Classic

Jeffreys Bay has been accorded iconic status in the world of surfing since it was discovered in the 1960’s. Supertubes…

10 Mar 2012
Picture Perfect Surf For Start Of Corona Open JBay

In what can only be described as perfect surf, the first event of the JBay Winterfest, the Corona Open JBay,…

16 Jul 2017
Two robbers arrested in C Place

Sharp thinking by the Jeffreys Bay Police together with help from the local community saw two robbers arrested yesterday afternoon…

15 Feb 2011
Fatal road accident in Jeffreys Bay

One person as killed and another injured when a car spun out of control on the Aston Bay road around…

19 Jun 2010
Photo of the day – Aloes at sunrise

Jeffreys Bay is a beaufiful place to live – the ocean is alive with dolphins and we have some of…

13 Apr 2016
Community learns about gambling, liquor and copyright laws

Over 100 local entrepreneurs and community members attended an information-sharing session at the Newton Hall in Jeffreys Bay this week….

25 Nov 2019