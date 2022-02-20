fbpx

Brisa Hennessy and Barron Mamiya win Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

Surfing 20 February 2022

Brisa Hennessy and Barron Mamiya won the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, the second stop on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), in 6 – 8 foot surf.

This win marks the first CT victory for both surfers, and for Hennessy, the first time a Costa Rican has won a CT event.

Hennessy and Mamiya now climb to World No. 1 on the WSL rankings.

The men’s Final also featured a battle for the yellow jersey between wildcard Mamiya and CT veteranKanoa Igarashi that unfolded in historic fashion. Mamiya is the first men’s wildcard to win an event since 2008.

A slow start gave way to fireworks as Igarashi put pressure on the wildcard after a priority mistake by Mamiya, who recovered brilliantly with back-to-back scoring waves to accrue a 15.00 heat total and left his seasoned competitor in need of a near-perfect 9.50.

But the local North Shore competitor wasn’t done yet and dropped the hammer on a major, two-turn combination to earn an 8.83 and leave Igarashi in need of two new waves with just two minutes remaining.

“I can’t believe it, I literally can’t believe it,” said Mamiya. “I thought Pipe was going to be the event I was going to do really well in.

I’m so comfortable at Pipe and I wasn’t really super prepared for this event but in my mind I just had to adapt to whatever the conditions are and figure it out. It doesn’t even feel real.”

The holding period for the MEO Pro Portugal, the third stop of the 2022 Championship Tour, runs from March 3 to March 13, 2022.

The Corona Open JBay will take place 9-18 July 2022 at the iconic Supertubes surf break, commonly regarded as the world’s best wave.

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO Women’s Final Results:
1 – Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 12.83
2 – Malia Manuel (HAW) 7.46

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO Men’s Final Results:
1 – Barron Mamiya (HAW) 17.00
2 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12.33

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO Women’s Semifinals Results:
HEAT 1: Malia Manuel (HAW) 12.66 DEF. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 10.23
HEAT 2: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 15.17 DEF. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 8.23

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO Men’s Semifinals Results:
HEAT 1: Barron Mamiya (HAW) 10.37 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 9.80
HEAT 2: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 16.20 DEF. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 15.8

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO Men’s Quarterfinals Results:
HEAT 1: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 16.03 DEF. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 13.23
HEAT 2: Barron Mamiya (HAW) 13.50 DEF. Seth Moniz (HAW) 8.43
HEAT 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 15.70 DEF. Jake Marshall (USA) 10.87
HEAT 4: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 16.27 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 13.27

Photo: WSl Biermann

