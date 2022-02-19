Philene is a Finalist in the Miss Grand South Africa Pageant

Philene Van Niekerk from Jeffreys Bay has been announced as an official Finalist for Miss Grand South Africa 2022.

One of the stunning 38 Finalists will represent South Africa at the 10th Miss Grand International Pageant to be held in Indonesia later this year.

Jeané van Dam made South Africa proud with our first ever top 5 placement at Miss Grand International in 2021.

Miss Grand International (MGI) has now become the world’s leading international beauty pageant.

Philene van Niekerk, who is the CEO and Founder of Feline Models, hails from Jeffreys Bay and is a provincial netball player and an ex Nico Malan High School student.