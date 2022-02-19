Jeffreys Bay Lifeguards receive their Lifesaving South Africa Awards

On Tuesday the 15th of February, seven lifeguards from Jeffreys Bay received their Lifesaving South Africa, Lifeguard Awards.

These awards were presented by Brenton Williams, Speaker of Kouga Municipality, at Jbay BruCo.

The Lifeguards – Adrian Munnicks, Kylo Joubert, Wian Mooi, Jamyan Jansen van Vuuren, John Cuyler, Seth Baatjes and Tristan Pillay – were trained by NSRI Station 37.

“The NSRI plays a vital role in keeping our beaches safe and Kouga Municipality is proud to partner with them to ensure swimmers are safe in our waters.

They also ensure the safety of paddlers, fishermen and animals like seals and whales who get stranded on our beaches.

I am proud of all the recently qualified lifeguards and know they will do a great job in serving the Kouga community and encourage more residents to join the NSRI and become part of keeping Kouga safe,” said the Speaker of Council, Brenton Williams.

Many hours of swimming training, theoretical knowledge, and practical skills development were put in to make this dream come true for these young men. The Lifeguard Award is an NQF Level 04 equivalent.

As a result, three of these lifeguards were employed by Kouga Municipality over the past season as lifeguards on our local beaches, after successfully passing the assessment.

The remainder will be eligible for employment when they reach 18 years of age.

Also present at the event was Paul van Jaarsveld – NSRI Station 37 Station Commander, Keawane Hammond – Lifeguard Captain, Jolene Coetzer – Lifeguard Secretary and Dean Luyt – Lifeguard Trainer.

Station 37 will be recruiting trainee lifeguards on the 20th of February between 10h00 and 13h00.

“If you are interested in receiving training to be a lifeguard, come and join us at the Sea Rescue base for our Open Day on 20 February, to learn more. (NSRI, MTN Tower, Diaz Road – opposite Xclusive Fitness gym)

Or call us to make further enquiry: 079 916 0390/ 082 504 5347,” said Paul Van Jaarsveld, the Station Commander of the NSRI.

Photo: Left to Right – Jamyan Jansen van Vuuren, Dean Luyt, Adrian Munnicks, Wian Mooi, John Cuyler, Brenton Williams, Kylo Joubert, Keawane Hammond and Paul van Jaarsveld.

Absent: Seth Baatjes and Tristan Pillay