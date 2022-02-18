Property News You Can Use, presented by Harcourts – Buying To Let

Buying to let as an investment property seems to have palled as a concept for South Africans.

Harcourts Jeffreys Bay brings us a deeper understanding:

Buying to let as an investment property seems less attractive as a concept for South Africans. But does economic reality back up this fear? The TPN Rental Monitor for the last 2 year’s has shown a change in tenant payment behaviour for the first time in four years. During the lockdown, many tenants have gone in arrears, and it seems as if they are still battling to catch up. This reversal is a sudden change for landlords and property managers who have been enjoying an unusually long period of improving rental payments before lockdown. Most tenants are deemed in good standing compared with 75% delinquencies in the fourth quarter of 2020.



What does this mean for those thinking about the buy-to-let market?

