Property News You Can Use, presented by Harcourts – Buying To Let

Property 18 February 2022

Buying to let as an investment property seems to have palled as a concept for South Africans.

Harcourts Jeffreys Bay brings us a deeper understanding:

    • The TPN Rental Monitor for the last 2 year’s has shown a change in tenant payment behaviour for the first time in four years.
    • During the lockdown, many tenants have gone in arrears, and it seems as if they are still battling to catch up.
    • This reversal is a sudden change for landlords and property managers who have been enjoying an unusually long period of improving rental payments before lockdown.
    • Most tenants are deemed in good standing compared with 75% delinquencies in the fourth quarter of 2020.

