Have you seen Silvia Wittal?

Silvia Wittal, 45 reported missing on 30 December 2021 has still not been located.

Her vehicle was discovered abandoned next to the Sacramento Trial at Schoemanskop, a favourite walking trial of hers.

Since the initial investigation began it has been confirmed via camera footage obtained that Silvia drove herself entering Schoenmakerskop at 14:48 on the 30th of December 2021.

A witness located some time after her disappearance reported having possibly seen her on the morning of 31 December 2021 at approximately 07:30 entering the Sacramento Trail alone.

However due to the time frame between interview and date of disappearance this could not be fully confirmed. SA Police Services Airwing have carried out searches and continue doing so covering the entire Gqeberha coast line and surrounding land and areas.

Private flight companies have also been requested to be on the lookout on their daily routine flights.

It has also since discovered Silvia had the following possessions with her at the time of her disappearance:

1) Urn similar as per image’s attached (salt dispenser) with decorated top.

2) Purse (Beaded covering)

3) Pink Diary

4) Vehicle keys to suit older shape Kia Picanto

5) Blue rucksack

6) Asthma inhaler

Community members are asked to contact Contact D/Const Baatjies on 073 1303018 or Mike Venter, SACCW Missing Persons on 067 371 3564 if they have any information.