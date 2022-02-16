Kouga is hiring a Municipal Manager

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

VACANCY

NOTICE NO: 17/2022

The Kouga Local Municipality hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for appointment in the following key vacancy:

Municipal Manager

Five (5) year fixed term contract

SALARY: An all-inclusive package ranging from R 1 277 473, R 1 511 803, to R 1 698 573 per annum is payable in line with Government Gazette No. 43122 dated 20 March 2020, Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (32/2000):

Total remuneration packages payable to Municipal Managers and Managers directly accountable to Municipal Managers, subject to the signing of a performance contract, a performance agreement and declaration of Financial interests.

Minimum Requirements

A relevant NQF level 8 qualification in Public Administration/ Political Sciences/ Social Sciences or Law;

Minimum of ten(10) years’ relevant experience at senior and middle management level, of which at least five (5) years must be at senior management level in a municipal environment;

Advanced knowledge and understanding of relevant Policy and Legislation;

Advanced understanding of institutional governance systems and performance management;

Good Governance;

Audit and risk management establishment and functionality;

Budget and finance management;

Good facilitation and communication skills in at least two of the three official languages of Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa);

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle;

Certificate in Municipal Finance Management or Certificate Program in Municipal Development (CPMD) in line with the Minimum regulations on competency levels of 2007;

Knowledge: Sound knowledge and experience in good governance and legislative compliance, policy implementation, contract and risk management, project management, implementation of systems and controls, performance management, management of a substantial staff complement and budget;

Expertise: The incumbent must have sound knowledge of Policies and Procedures, Project Management, Performance Management, Legal Services, Communications, Integrated Development Planning, Strategic Management and dealing with Risk & Internal Auditing;

Key responsibilities

The development and management of an economically effective, accountable administration which is equipped to implement the Municipality’s Integrated Development Plan, to operate in accordance with the Municipality’s performance management system and to understand the needs of the local community;

The management of the provision of services to the local community in a sustainable and equitable manner; The appointment, training, discipline and effective utilization of staff;

The promotion of sound labour relations and compliance with applicable Labour Legislation;

Advising the political structures and political office bearers, managing communications between these parties as well as carrying out their decisions;

The administration and implementation of the Municipality’s By-laws and other Legislation;

Exercising of any powers and performing any duties delegated by the Municipal Council, or by other delegating authorities of the Municipality;

Developing and maintaining a system for the assessment of community satisfaction with Municipal services;

The performance of any other function that may be assigned by the Municipal Council and as Accounting Officer;

Responsible for all income and expenditure of the Municipality; all assets; the discharge of all liabilities of the Municipality, as well as the proper and diligent compliance with applicable Municipal Finance Management Legislation;

Facilitate the co-ordination of the economic development initiatives;

All applications must be submitted with a detailed CV, certified copies of qualifications, certified identity document, certified driver’s license and the names of three references (with their e-mail addresses) from current and previous employers and a fully completed application form, as available from the municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za , to be couriered to Roy Steele & Associates CC, c/o PostNet, 8 High Street, Rosen Park, Bellville, 7530.

Article continues below...

Administrative enquiries may be directed to Annalene Barnard at tel no: 022 772 1307. Applications must reach ROY STEELE CONSULTING on or before 4 March 2022 at 12:00.

ONLY hard-copy applications will be considered. No electronic or faxed applications will be accepted.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Applicant must be willing to relocate to Kouga Area.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER