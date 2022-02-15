fbpx

11 Active Covid cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 15 February 2022

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active Covid-19 cases totalled 11 on February 10, 2022 according to the latest report from the Department of Health. On February 10, there was 13 active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Some 186 residents have died.

The breakdown per area, as at February 14, was Humansdorp Town (1), Jeffreys Bay Central (8), Patensie (1), and St Francis Bay (1).

The cumulative total stood at 10 406, including, 10 209 recoveries.

Country wide, 15,930 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1,094 new cases, representing a 6.9% positivity rate.

The National Department of Health reported 257 deaths bringing total fatalities to 97,250 to date.

