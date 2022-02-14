Two men dead after accident on Old Cape Road

The Kabega Park Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an accident early on Sunday morning, on the Old Cape Road near the St Albans area.

At approximately 04:29 a resident in the area heard what sounded like an accident.

Upon following up, a white Mitshubishi Lancer was found in the bushes. No other vehicle involved and it is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Both the driver and the passenger died on the scene.

Article continues below...

At this stage the deceased are unknown and the names will only be released ones the next of kin is traced.

The investigation is ongoing.