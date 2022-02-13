Hurley Pro Sunset Beach set to start this week

South Africans Jordy Smith and JBay local Matt McGillivray will be surfing against each other in the first heatof the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach when the second event of the 2022 World Championship Tour kicks off this week.

“Starting from Tuesday, it looks like we will have really big and nice conditions for Sunset. We are going to be off for today. We will have a look on Monday with the idea that there could be some waves on Monday at the beginning of this swell, but Tuesday looks great and we are likely going to be on from then,” said Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL SVP of Tours and Head of Competition.

Swell Forecast for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach

MONDAY 14th: Under head high most of day

SWELL/SURF: Minimal swell much of the day – smallest surf the North Shore has see in some time. Long period WNW swell starts to slowly fill in the afternoon/evening- some head high to overhead sets possible by dark.

WIND: Moderate ENE veering E trades.

TUESDAY 15th: Building 10-15’+ faces, becoming 15-18’+ faces in the afternoon. Moderate offshore wind.

SWELL/SURF: Solid, long period WNW swell builds in further and tops out through the afternoon. The above numbers may be conservative. Consistency expected to be pretty good as well.

WIND: Moderate E to ENE trades.

WEDNESDAY 16th: Holding 12-15’+ faces. Increased side-offshore wind.

SWELL/SURF: Solid WNW to NW swell likely down some from Tuesday afternoon but also leveling off and providing strong surf all day.

WIND: Moderate to breezy ENE trades.

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO Women’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Molly Picklum (AUS)

Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW), Moana Jones Wong (HAW)

Heat 4: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Luana Silva (HAW)

Heat 5: Lakey Peterson (USA), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Courtney Conlogue (USA)

Heat 6: Tyler Wright (AUS), Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), India Robinson (AUS)

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO Men’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Ryan Callinan (AUS), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

Heat 2: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Lucca Mesinas (PER), Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Heat 3: Kelly Slater (USA), Callum Robson (AUS), Barron Mamiya (HAW)

Heat 4: Conner Coffin (USA), Jadson Andre (BRA), Jordan Lawler (AUS)

Heat 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW), Billy Kemper (HAW)

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Joao Chianca (BRA), Kai Lenny (HAW)

Heat 7: Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Samuel Pupo (BRA), Imaikalani deVault (HAW)

Heat 8: John John Florence (HAW), Ethan Ewing (AUS), Owen Wright (AUS)

Heat 9: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Deivid Silva (BRA), Jackson Baker (AUS)

Heat 10: Seth Moniz (HAW), Kolohe Andino (USA), Nat Young (USA)

Heat 11: Miguel Pupo (BRA), Jack Robinson (AUS), Jake Marshall (USA)

Heat 12: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), Frederico Morais (PRT), Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Photo: Matt McGillivray at Sunset Beach. Photo – WSL