Join the Wild Life Trail Run on 5 March at Lombardini

Jeffreys Bay Primary School & Lombardini Game Farm invite you to join them on Saturday 5th March 2022 for the inaugural Wild Life Trail Run.
Set amongst magnificent wildlife, under scenic African skies there is a distance to suit any Trail Runners needs.
5KM: R 50.00 (CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 11 MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT)
12KM: R100.00 (CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 15 MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT)
23KM: R150.00 (18 YEARS AND OLDER)
Bring you family and friends and spend the day on our lawns enjoying the beautiful surrounds of the Lombardini Lodge.
Street Food & Refreshments will be available for sale
Jumping Castle and Jungle Gym for the Kiddies
For more information phone: 083 447 8171 or email [email protected]