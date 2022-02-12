Join the Wild Life Trail Run on 5 March at Lombardini

Jeffreys Bay Primary School & Lombardini Game Farm invite you to join them on Saturday 5th March 2022 for the inaugural Wild Life Trail Run.

Set amongst magnificent wildlife, under scenic African skies there is a distance to suit any Trail Runners needs.

5KM: R 50.00 (CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 11 MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT)

12KM: R100.00 (CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 15 MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT)

23KM: R150.00 (18 YEARS AND OLDER)

Article continues below...

Bring you family and friends and spend the day on our lawns enjoying the beautiful surrounds of the Lombardini Lodge.

Street Food & Refreshments will be available for sale

Jumping Castle and Jungle Gym for the Kiddies

For more information phone: 083 447 8171 or email [email protected]