Water Crises in Humansdorp

Jeffreys Bay 10 February 2022

All reservoirs supplying water to residents in Humansdorp were closed at 19:00 last night until 05:00 this morning due to rapidly declining reservoir water levels.

This is to allow for the reservoirs to fill up sufficiently. If reservoirs are not closed, it will run dry – leaving residents without water for a minimum of four days.

If residents continue consuming while the reservoirs are closed, pipes will run dry and may burst.

Humansdorp residents are urged to use water only when absolutely necessary.

The Kouga Municipality apologised for the inconvenience caused.

