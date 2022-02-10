98th River Mile set for Sunday’s River this month

The iconic Nelson Mandela Bay aQuellé River Mile will be celebrating it’s 98th anniversary when it returns to Sunday’s River next weekend (26/27th Feb) in what promises to be another action packed family weekend.

Kicking off the festivities will be a family 5km fun run/walk at 9am on Saturday morning followed by the Colchester Sports Day hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and featuring around 100 children from the local schools as part of the ‘Leaving a Legacy’ project of the River Mile and Zsports Events SA.

The schools will be competing for boasting rights in netball, soccer and athletics events on offer throughout the morning whilst the Saturday afternoon program will feature the Wetsuit and Disabled Mile at 2pm as well as the family half-mile races.

Live music on Saturday afternoon from 3pm will be provided by local eclectic pop/rock band Shard.

Sunday morning’s activities will kick off with the Kids Across the River races starting from 11am for age groups 6 and under, 8 and under, 10 and under and 12 and under.

This is followed by the Men’s Mile at 13h30 and finally the Ladies Mile at 14h30. All participants in the Sunday Mile events who register online before Monday 21st will qualify for the collector’s item t-shirt on offer.

Live music on Sunday will come from local soft rock band Beddlam.

Entry into the secure Cannonville slipway area will be R30 per person before 2pm and R50 thereafter. Entry into the area will be free for entrants and children under the age of 10 years.

ALL people attending this River Mile event will be required to download and complete the FinishTime Passport mobile app and on the day of the event answer the relevant Covid questions in the app before presenting the app’s QR code for safe and paperless check-in on arrival.

The Cannonville slipway will be closed for public boat launching from Friday 6pm through to Sunday 6pm over the race weekend. Alternate launching facilities are available at the camping grounds.

For further information on this historic event or to register for one or more of the events on offer, please go to www.rivermile.co.za