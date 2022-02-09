fbpx

Property News You can Use, presented by Harcourts

Property 9 February 2022

What impacts our property investments and purchasing power and why should we be investing sooner rather than later in a roof over our heads?

Harcourts takes us through one of the main contributing factors.

Inflation

  • Inflation rate is the rate that prices increase on average in a country
  • The general ‘basket’ is determined by the Government
  • General does not mean it is relevant to each and every person. This basket was compiled in 2017 and consist out 400 items and has not been updated since
  • In SA the basket is used to calculate the CPI (consumer price index) representing the average spending of the consumers in SA
  • The inflation rate is calculated by taking the items in the basket that consists out of the 400 goods and services over a 12 month period and to compare y/y to calculate the average increase in price.

