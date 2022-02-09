Property News You can Use, presented by Harcourts

What impacts our property investments and purchasing power and why should we be investing sooner rather than later in a roof over our heads?

Harcourts takes us through one of the main contributing factors.

Inflation

Inflation rate is the rate that prices increase on average in a country

The general ‘basket’ is determined by the Government

‘basket’ is determined by the Government General does not mean it is relevant to each and every person. This basket was compiled in 2017 and consist out 400 items and has not been updated since

In SA the basket is used to calculate the CPI (consumer price index) representing the average spending of the consumers in SA

The inflation rate is calculated by taking the items in the basket that consists out of the 400 goods and services over a 12 month period and to compare y/y to calculate the average increase in price.

Photo: Pexels