Cryptocurrencies: why investing is really worth it

Investing in cryptocurrencies is worthwhile, there is no doubt. The millions say this of investors who have been able to see for themselves the value of their investments in recent years.

Among other things, doing crypto trading is very easy. You just need to rely on one of the best platforms offered by the market. Among the most famous ones, there is eToro, the world leader in social trading that allows you to invest in crypto with ease.

It’s true, there are still many who have several perplexities about this financial market. Nevertheless, let’s find out why it is worth investing in cryptocurrencies.

Investing in cryptocurrencies: what are the risks

A famous saying goes, “Once the tooth is out, the pain is out”. So, before exposing you to the reasons that make it worth investing in cryptocurrencies, we will focus on the risks. In doing so, we will understand that they are not the monster that so many believe them to be.

There could be three dangers. One of them depends solely and exclusively on us, the error of judgment. We might believe that this is the right moment to buy cryptocurrencies or the proper crypto to invest in.

But, on the contrary, such choices could turn out to be wrong. Don’t panic; everything can be recovered, but the secret is always to invest small amounts, constantly getting advice.

The other two dangers, instead, do not depend on us. The first is the now-famous volatility, joy and pain for many cryptocurrency investors. This occurs when the value of the digital asset suddenly plummets.

However, the second danger concerns cybercriminal attacks with the related theft of what is contained in the portfolio.

However, there are adequate protections to avoid this, as well as the use of secure platforms such as, for example, eToro, where industry-leading security protocols protect funds.

Why it pays to invest in crypto?

Advantages of crypto trading

However, let’s see why it pays to invest in cryptocurrencies. What are the advantages of crypto trading, and how come it could turn out to be a practice capable of making you money?

Let’s start right away by telling you that many experts are convinced that Bitcoin is one of the best investments to make at this time. We are talking about real analysts of the sector who have ascertained that the price of cryptocurrencies, however and despite everything, keeps growing by the day.

Let’s see another fundamental aspect that confirms a famous old saying: “Saving is the first form of earning”. Investing in cryptocurrencies does not require any commission for the operations carried out since higher bodies do not regulate them.

This also allows for certain ease in sending and receiving digital assets anywhere in the world. Not only that, but the transactions are all recorded and enjoy certain transparency.

Moreover, for many now Bitcoins have become a real method of payment in several online sites.

In fact, more and more companies are accepting BTC, thanks to the increased interest of companies like PayPal and ApplePay, which are starting to offer specific support for transactions made with digital currencies.

Nowadays, Bitcoins are also used in the online gambling sector, with the cryptocurrency being used by some digital casinos both for the reloading of gaming accounts and as a type of payment for any winnings by users.

Obviously, this is still a niche phenomenon, in fact although some Bitcoin casinos already exist they are still few compared to the overall number of platforms operating in this sector. Good thing VegasSlotsOnline has you covered on what are the most trusted platforms for you to peruse.

Article continues below...

Bitcoin now also used to pay salaries

Until not many years ago, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were considered virtual currencies that could not be counted on.

It didn’t take long for business people to become interested in this new medium by considering using cryptos to pay their employees’ salaries.

For example, in 2018, the Japanese company GMO Internet Group started paying 4000 of its employees with 100 thousand yen in Bitcoin, corresponding to about 850$.

How do companies pay in Bitcoin?

Nowadays, many companies are offering this kind of service. For example, in freelance work are emerging platforms such as Elance and Bitwage, which allow you to work and get paid using cryptocurrency.

Everywhere around the world, many regulations are adapting to this technological change and the continued popularity of digital assets.

Pros and cons of salaries in Bitcoin

A salary in Bitcoin is very different from a salary in fiat. Several advantages and disadvantages can be identified in relation to using cryptos as part of a worker’s salary.

For many people, since payment via crypto is not yet widespread in all restaurants, stores, or other kinds of businesses, requesting an entire salary in bitcoin would be challenging to manage, especially in purchases or tax payments.

For example, it is less and less difficult to spend your crypto thanks to debit cards like Eidoo. You could immediately convert them into fiat money or stablecoin and not be subject to the volatility that Bitcoin has.

Bitcoin at the basket in the NBA: champions get paid in cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies have overwhelmingly entered sports: and they are not limited to being sponsors of soccer teams but have become one of the central payment systems for athletes.

First, we saw this with Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, and now history is repeating itself with NBA stars Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, both players for the Golden State Warriors.

To make the announcement are just them, the stars of American basketball. Relying on social, of course, through which both declare themselves excited to receive part of the salary in bitcoin through Cash App, an application dedicated to investments and cryptocurrency that is part of Block, “newborn” company of Jack Dorsey (former CEO of Twitter) formerly known as Square.

The app will be used precisely to manage the bitcoins that will be received as part of the salary, in addition to those that will be donated to fans to charity.

Cash App and Block seem to be a tool appreciated by sports stars. Only in the United States, there are other cases of athletes who have decided to get paid in bitcoin through this innovation platform created by Jack Dorsey, the ex-owner of Twitter.

Featured Photo: Why invest in Bitcoin. Photo Pixabay