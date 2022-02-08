fbpx

Up to seven days required for septic tank services

Jeffreys Bay 8 February 2022

Residents who have septic or conservancy tanks and cannot connect to a sewerage network, are urged to please allow for at least five to seven working days’ lead time for effective sewerage tanker service.

This delay is due to an influx of requests, which has subsequently led to a backlog of sewer tanker services.

To request a tanker service, send a WhatsApp to 081 760 9183 – clearly stating the address or erf number, as well as the municipal account number. Furthermore, confirm whether there are one or two tanks on the property.

A reference number will be issued.

To follow up on the request, contact the Kouga Call Centre at 042 200 2200 (option 5), stating the specific reference number.

