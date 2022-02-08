Suspects arrested after Patensie farm attack

The South African Police have arrested three male suspects, seized two unlicensed firearms and recovered the stolen goods, following a house robbery incident outside Patensie.

On Sunday, 6 February 2022 at about 20:00, an elderly couple was woken by a noise in their farmhouse which is situated few kilometres outside Patensie.

The couple was held at gunpoint by unknown male suspects and their home was ransacked.

The victim (husband) was forced into his vehicle and taken to ATMs in Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay to withdraw cash.

He was then taken to the bushes near Humansdorp where he was shot in the upper body and left there.

He managed to find his way onto the road, where a police patrol vehicle assisted him.

Immediately, the victim’s stolen vehicle was circulated in all police radio communication channels for members to be on the lookout.

On Monday, 7 February 2022, at about 05:00, members from SAPS Cookhouse spotted the vehicle (white VW Golf) fitting the description of the stolen vehicle traveling on the N10, and pulled it off the road.

On searching the vehicle, police recovered groceries and a plasma TV. Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were also confiscated. The three occupants, aged between 20 and 33 years old were arrested.

Preliminary investigation positively linked the three suspects to the house robbery in Patensie. They are expected to appear in court soon on charges ranging from house robbery, attempted murder and illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The firearms will be sent to ballistics for forensic analysis.