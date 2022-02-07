fbpx

Kouga Municipality is tendering for new Bakkies

Kouga Municipality is tendering for new Bakkies
Jeffreys Bay 7 February 2022

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING
NOTICE NO: 23/2022

SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF NEW ONE TON HIGH RISE SINGLE CAB LDV’s

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Supply and Delivery
of New One Ton High Rise single cab LDV’s to Kouga Local Municipality.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday, 4 February
2022.

Please note:

Article continues below...

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20-point scoring system.
• An electronic copy of the completed tender document with returnable
documents must be submitted with tender submission saved a in a flash drive or
CD. Failure to submit AN ORIGINAL HARD COPY AND A COPY ON EITHER USB or CD
will deem the bid non-responsive.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be
submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 23/2022: “SUPPLY AND
DELIVERY OF NEW ONE TON HIGH RISE SINGLE CAB LDV’s”, must be placed in the Tender Box
21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay,
Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 07 MARCH 2022 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER

Related Posts

Hankey residents advised to boil their drinking water

The Gamtoos Irrigation Board is busy fixing the canal system that supplies water to Hankey. The repairs are expected to…

21 Jul 2012
Another shark attack in South Africa

Port St Johns has experienced yet another shark attack, with the unfortunate victim succumbing to his horrific injuries. At this…

18 Jan 2012
Easy ways to pay your Kouga Municipal account

Kouga residents can make use of various options to pay their municipal accounts, some of which are at their doorstep…

24 Oct 2016
Council pledges to eradicate bucket system

Eradicating the bucket system will top the municipality’s agenda to improve living standards in informal settlements over the next four…

05 Mar 2018
Pot holes in J'Bay roads

There are some serious pot holes in the roads of Jeffreys Bay following the heavy rains over the past month….

04 Jul 2011
Illegal strike sees black bags not collected in JBay

The Kouga Council has apologised to residents of Jeffreys Bay for the recent delay in refuse collection. Social Services Portfolio…

03 Feb 2017
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality re-aligns its organisational structure

The Kouga Municipality has changed the names of its five directorates to be in line with the institution’s strategic objectives….

19 Jan 2018
Kouga Municipality is tendering for Sodium Hydroxide for Water Treatment Works

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING NOTICE NO: 97/2021 SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND TRANSPORT OF SODIUM HYDROXIDE TO WATER…

10 Jun 2021
Mayor Hendricks to deliver State of Municipality Address

Listen to Kouga Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Horatio Hendricks, as he delivers the State of the Municipality Address today at…

19 Mar 2021
DA to fight for Nelson Mandela Bay drought funding

Nelson Mandela Bay is currently in the grip of a devastating drought, that has seen the combined dam levels supplying…

09 Feb 2021
marina martinique jeffreys bay
Kouga residents encouraged to register for email account option

Ratepayers are encouraged to register on Kouga Municipality’s website to receive their municipal accounts via email. Kouga Finance Portfolio Councillor,…

21 Jun 2020
Books and Wi-Fi boost for Sea Vista Library

The bookshelves at the Sea Vista Library in St Francis Bay have been dusted and stacked with a wide variety…

20 Feb 2021
R 483 million budget passed by Kouga Council

Residents can brace themselves for hefty increases in the cost of living following a Council meeting on Thursday where an…

25 Jun 2011
Building plan amnesty extended to December

Kouga homeowners have been granted a further six months to apply for amnesty from fines and penalties payable for incomplete…

25 Jun 2021
Only 14 % of the national budget goes to Municipalities

Where does your tax money go after it has entered the state coffers? Stats SA’s most recent release of data…

31 Jul 2018