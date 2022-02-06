Show them love and keep them safe this Valentine’s Month

We can all do a lot to help keep our loved ones safe from crime and criminals. February is a month when our focus turns to the subject of love, which makes this a perfect time to consider the people that are close to us. It is a chance to think what we can do to keep them out of harm’s way, as best we can.

“We certainly live in a scary world and it is understandable to feel overwhelmed. Luckily though there are a couple of things that you and I can do to keep our loved ones as safe as we possibly can,” says Charnel Hattingh, Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity ADT.

A good place to start is to make sure everyone knows exactly what to do when things go wrong.

“Talk to your loved ones today about who they should contact in any kind of an emergency. Make sure they have the correct contact numbers for the police, your neighbourhood watch, your security company, or your closest hospital saved on their phones,” says Hattingh.

The next step is assessing your property, to rule out any vulnerable areas even if you live on a secure estate like Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay.

“Look for anything that could help an intruder to access or exit the property. Are there low-hanging tree branches that can be used to climb over a fence or wall?

Inspect the locks on perimeter gates and garage doors – are they in good condition? Be on the lookout for anything that can be used to force entry. When last did you test your electric fence,” says Hattingh.

Article continues below...

Moving to the inside of the home, remember that window and door locks must be checked regularly.

“It is important that outward-leading doors and windows are locked from the inside when no-one is home and overnight. The same should apply to doors that lead from a garage into the main part of the house.

Regardless of the time of day, keep curtains or blinds drawn in a way that makes it difficult to see in from the outside. Never leave valuables – or keys – anywhere that they can be seen or reached from a window.”

If there is a home security or fire detection system installed, she advises that it is regularly tested to ensure that it is in proper working condition when it’s needed most. “Test your alarms and beams at least once a month out of peak times. If you are unsure of how to do this, contact your security company.”

Lastly, if there is any reason to believe that there is an intruder on the property, Hattingh’s advice is to never go outside to investigate.

“Make sure that everyone in the household knows that they must immediately call the police or your security company. Try to remain on the line with them until officers arrive, and only venture outside once they indicate that it is safe to do so.”