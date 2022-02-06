fbpx

Show them love and keep them safe this Valentine’s Month

Show them love and keep them safe this Valentine’s Month
News 6 February 2022

We can all do a lot to help keep our loved ones safe from crime and criminals. February is a month when our focus turns to the subject of love, which makes this a perfect time to consider the people that are close to us. It is a chance to think what we can do to keep them out of harm’s way, as best we can.

“We certainly live in a scary world and it is understandable to feel overwhelmed. Luckily though there are a couple of things that you and I can do to keep our loved ones as safe as we possibly can,” says Charnel Hattingh, Head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity ADT.

A good place to start is to make sure everyone knows exactly what to do when things go wrong.

“Talk to your loved ones today about who they should contact in any kind of an emergency. Make sure they have the correct contact numbers for the police, your neighbourhood watch, your security company, or your closest hospital saved on their phones,” says Hattingh.

The next step is assessing your property, to rule out any vulnerable areas even if you live on a secure estate like Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay.

“Look for anything that could help an intruder to access or exit the property. Are there low-hanging tree branches that can be used to climb over a fence or wall?

Inspect the locks on perimeter gates and garage doors – are they in good condition? Be on the lookout for anything that can be used to force entry. When last did you test your electric fence,” says Hattingh.

Article continues below...

Moving to the inside of the home, remember that window and door locks must be checked regularly.

“It is important that outward-leading doors and windows are locked from the inside when no-one is home and overnight. The same should apply to doors that lead from a garage into the main part of the house.

Regardless of the time of day, keep curtains or blinds drawn in a way that makes it difficult to see in from the outside. Never leave valuables – or keys – anywhere that they can be seen or reached from a window.”

If there is a home security or fire detection system installed, she advises that it is regularly tested to ensure that it is in proper working condition when it’s needed most. “Test your alarms and beams at least once a month out of peak times. If you are unsure of how to do this, contact your security company.”

Lastly, if there is any reason to believe that there is an intruder on the property, Hattingh’s advice is to never go outside to investigate.

“Make sure that everyone in the household knows that they must immediately call the police or your security company. Try to remain on the line with them until officers arrive, and only venture outside once they indicate that it is safe to do so.”

Related Posts

JBay groms shine at SA Surf Champs

Western Province beat hosts Eastern Province and won the coveted Mandela Bay Trophy at the 2012 Billabong SA Grommet Games…

11 Apr 2012
Whale washes up on Kabeljous beach

A juvenile whale washed up on Kabeljous beach last weekend, with no apparent signs of injury. It appears that the…

05 Sep 2012
Jordy Smith has his say……

  “My main goal is to not run ahead of myself with my dreams and rather stick to my current…

11 Aug 2010
jbay winterfest corona ooen jbay
Jeffreys Bay prepares for the annual Winterfest and JBay Open

With the JBay Winterfest and the Corona JBay Open just over a month away, there is much work being done…

31 May 2019
More turmoil at Billabong

In a move that signifies major change at Billabong, the 20 year Billabong veteran and CEO Derek O’Neill was pushed…

24 May 2012
Lakey Peterson advances into Quarterfinals at Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – The Corona Open JBay, the sixth stop on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT),…

15 Jul 2019
Junior off road Champs in Kouga

This coming weekend sees the top Junior Off road riders in South Africa descending on the Kouga area as the…

30 Jan 2012
J'Bay swim to feature on Supersport

The recent South African Open Water Swim Championships that was held at Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay in April will feature…

06 Jun 2011
No water cut during JBay Winterfest

On request from residents, businesses and holidaymakers the repair of the pipeline in Jeffreys Bay has been postponed till after…

07 Jul 2015
High speed action at the Core Downhill Sokkie Jol

The 2014 Core Downhill Sokkie Jol presented by Sector 9 kicked off on a sunny but windy winter’s day in…

14 Jul 2014
Phase one of first eco-friendly road in South Africa completed

The first eco-friendly road in South Africa, that incorporates waste plastic that would otherwise have gone to landfill or ended…

24 Oct 2019
ATM bombings on the rise

The South African Police has requested that the public be vigilant around ATM’s as attacks on cash machines is on…

30 Apr 2011
Can Jordy Smith Breakaway At The Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – Will we ever see Jordy Smith claim his destiny and win a World Surf League (WSL Championship…

27 Jun 2019
marina martinique swim open water champs
Remote workers are heading out of cities to towns like Jeffreys Bay

Remote working is fast becoming an international trend and once borders open, South Africa is set to receive its share…

19 Jan 2021
Photo of the day – a close up of Supertubes

Surfing Supertubes is all about positioning and timing. Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam took this picture that demonstrates just how…

09 May 2015