fbpx

Kelly Slater wins Billabong Pro Pipeline

Kelly Slater wins Billabong Pro Pipeline
Surfing 6 February 2022

11-time World Champion Kelly Slater has won the Billabong Pro Pipeline over local hero Seth Moniz in pumping 8-12 foot surf.

With a near-perfect score of 18.77 (out of a possible 20) Slater earned his 8th title at the world-renowned Banzai Pipeline.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Slater. “I was out there just telling myself to be in the moment, no matter how much tension there is. Just breathe.

So I was just breathing, being in the moment. I thought Seth (Moniz) broke the combo because of the crowd and I said, ‘Just stay in the moment, soak it up.’ But I just savored this and this is the best win of my life.”

The exhaustion from two previous heats in demanding conditions felt palpable as both Slater and Moniz wiped out on their first few rides in the Final.

Ten minutes in, the 49-year-old, who is also a multiple winner at the Corona Open JBay, turned the heat up with an extra-long forehand barrel at Backdoor for a 9-point ride and a commanding early lead.

While the Hawaiian’s attempts remained unsuccessful, Slater continued to build momentum with a 7.17 to put Moniz in a combination situation needing two scores to challenge him for the title.

Far from contempt with a 16+ total, Slater found a third gem on Backdoor to improve his backup score to an 8.17.

Article continues below...

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Final Results:
1 – Kelly Slater (USA) 18.77
2 – Seth Moniz (HAW) 12.53

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Semifinal Results:
HEAT 1: Kelly Slater (USA) 9.76 def. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 8.58
HEAT 2: Seth Moniz (HAW) 13.50 def. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 6.33

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Quarterfinal Results:
HEAT 1: Kelly Slater (USA) 14.17 def. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 7.50
HEAT 2: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 8.10 def. Lucca Mesinas (PER) 6.00
HEAT 3: Seth Moniz (HAW) 17.93 def. John John Florence (HAW) 16.67
HEAT 4: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 11.67 def. Samuel Pupo (BRA) 1.73

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Semifinal Matchups:
HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Moana Jones Wong (HAW)
HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Lakey Peterson (USA)

Photo: Kelly Slater at Pipeline. Photo: WSL/Bielman

Related Posts

Kelly Slater win Billabong Pro Tahiti

Kelly Slater (USA) reigning 10 time ASP World Champion, has claimed the Billabong Pro Tahiti over Owen Wright (AUS) in…

30 Aug 2011
Photo of the day – breaking wave

Winter is approaching and will bring the big waves that have made Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay famous. It…

20 May 2019
dylan lightfoot Vissla Central Coast Pro
Dylan Lightfoot wins Port Alfred Surf Classic

Dylan Lightfoot (Jeffreys Bay) and Ariane Ochoa from the Basque region of Spain took out the Men’s and Women’s Qualifying…

26 Apr 2019
July start for Billabong Pro 2011

All 32 of the world’s top ranked surfers will be in Jeffreys Bay in July for the R 3 million…

10 Jun 2011
Matthew McGillivray gets call up to start 2022 Championship Tour Season

Jeffreys Bay local Matthew McGillivray will be surfing in the 2022 Championship Tour. After landing just below the cut line…

16 Jan 2022
BILLABONG PRO BRINGS WORLD’S BEST SURFERS TO JEFFREYS BAY

  The Billabong Pro J-Bay, will bring the world’s top professional surfers to Jeffreys Bay in July for the 25th…

04 Jun 2010
corona open jbay world surf league jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
Kelly Slater to make 2018 return at Jeffreys Bay

One of the crowd favourites at the Corona Open JBay will be back in the water after breaking his foot…

22 Jun 2018
Picture Perfect Surf For Start Of Corona Open JBay

In what can only be described as perfect surf, the first event of the JBay Winterfest, the Corona Open JBay,…

16 Jul 2017
kelly slater wsl tostee jeffreys bay corona open jbay
Big Wins, Big Upsets at the Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – an excellent day of surfing went down at the Corona Open JBay, as perfect four-to-six foot waves poured…

14 Jul 2019
Will Jordy Smith win the Corona Open JBay?

The world’s best surfers are one week away from competing at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay for the Corona Open JBay….

06 Jul 2017
Photo of the day – golden Supertubes

11 X World surf champ Kelly Slater remains a perennial crowd favourite in Jeffreys Bay. Slater has won the JBay…

19 Jul 2016
Photo of the day – Kelly Slater @ Supertubes

In the 1980’s Mark Occhilupo defined how Supertubes should be surfed backhand. Occy blasted 8 foot Supers back in 1984,…

11 Aug 2016
marina mile open water swimming jeffreys bay
South African tourism jobs grow despite sluggish economy

With concerns over job losses in major industries, the tourism sector has shown some resilience in the face of a…

28 Nov 2018
Getting the ball rolling at the 2019 JBay Winterfest

Teams from as far as Mossel Bay, George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay will be participating in the inaugural Open 4’s…

05 Jul 2019
Owen Wright wins Tahiti Pro

Jordy Smith has moved up to number two in the world following the Tahiti Pro where he made the semi…

29 Aug 2019