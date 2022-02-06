Kelly Slater wins Billabong Pro Pipeline

11-time World Champion Kelly Slater has won the Billabong Pro Pipeline over local hero Seth Moniz in pumping 8-12 foot surf.

With a near-perfect score of 18.77 (out of a possible 20) Slater earned his 8th title at the world-renowned Banzai Pipeline.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Slater. “I was out there just telling myself to be in the moment, no matter how much tension there is. Just breathe.

So I was just breathing, being in the moment. I thought Seth (Moniz) broke the combo because of the crowd and I said, ‘Just stay in the moment, soak it up.’ But I just savored this and this is the best win of my life.”

The exhaustion from two previous heats in demanding conditions felt palpable as both Slater and Moniz wiped out on their first few rides in the Final.

Ten minutes in, the 49-year-old, who is also a multiple winner at the Corona Open JBay, turned the heat up with an extra-long forehand barrel at Backdoor for a 9-point ride and a commanding early lead.

While the Hawaiian’s attempts remained unsuccessful, Slater continued to build momentum with a 7.17 to put Moniz in a combination situation needing two scores to challenge him for the title.

Far from contempt with a 16+ total, Slater found a third gem on Backdoor to improve his backup score to an 8.17.

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Final Results:

1 – Kelly Slater (USA) 18.77

2 – Seth Moniz (HAW) 12.53

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Kelly Slater (USA) 9.76 def. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 8.58

HEAT 2: Seth Moniz (HAW) 13.50 def. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 6.33

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Kelly Slater (USA) 14.17 def. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 7.50

HEAT 2: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 8.10 def. Lucca Mesinas (PER) 6.00

HEAT 3: Seth Moniz (HAW) 17.93 def. John John Florence (HAW) 16.67

HEAT 4: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 11.67 def. Samuel Pupo (BRA) 1.73

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Semifinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Moana Jones Wong (HAW)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Lakey Peterson (USA)

Photo: Kelly Slater at Pipeline. Photo: WSL/Bielman